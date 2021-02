Jeff Perry (Cyrus Rutherford Beene)

After Scandal, the actor had guest star roles on Grey’s Anatomy, One Dollar and Dirty John. He appeared in the films Speed of Life and Trial by Fire, and he’s set to star on Inventing Anna in 2021. Perry has been married to Linda Lowy, with whom he shares daughter Leah, since 1989 following his 1986 divorce from Laurie Metcalf, with whom he welcomed actress Zoe Perry in 1983.