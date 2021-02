Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope)

After proving there isn’t a problem Olivia Pope couldn’t solve for six years, the Django Unchained actress appeared in the films American Son and The Prom. She produced and costarred on Hulu’s warmly praised drama Little Fires Everywhere, which earned her a fifth Emmy nomination. The New York native, who shares children Isabelle and Caleb with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, also directed an episode of SMILF in 2019 and Insecure in 2020.