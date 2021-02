Matt Letscher (Billy Chambers)

After appearing on Scandal, Letscher starred on The Carrie Diaries for two seasons. He popped up on several other shows including Boardwalk Empire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Narcos: Mexico and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. He created, wrote and starred on the comedy series One & Done and wrote three episodes of Dads in Parks. He shares two children with wife Jennifer Letscher.