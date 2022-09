‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

Before directing Scream, Wes Craven created a horror hit with 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, in which Johnny Depp made his movie debut.

Elm Street turned nightmares into reality as the teens on the quiet, suburban block attempted to escape from Freddy Krueger’s clutches.

Stream A Nightmare on Elm Street on HBO Max and Syfy.