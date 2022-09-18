‘Get Out’
Director Jordan Peele’s Get Out — which is made up of psychological horrors intertwined with significant cultural themes and social issues — keeps viewers enraptured for the entire duration of the film. Find out what happens to Chris Washington (Kaluuya) when a simple trip to visit his girlfriend’s family goes completely awry.
With a debut as strong as Get Out — and follow-ups like Us and Nope — Peele is quickly becoming the defining voice of this generation of horror.
Stream Get Out on FX.