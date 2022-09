‘Halloween’

John Carpenter’s Halloween is a classic gory slasher film and an essential watch once October hits. When a murderer ditches the psychiatric ward on October 31, a slaughter ensues when he returns to where it all began: his (fictional) hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. The man’s name is a familiar one — Michael Myers — and he’s there to hunt down his sister, Laurie Strode (Curtis), killing everyone in his path.

Stream Halloween on Shudder, AMC+ and Roku.