‘Hereditary’

Even after their initial trauma, Hereditary — which is often considered one of the scariest films of the 2000s — never gives its primary family a break. Directed by Midsommar auteur Ari Aster, be prepared to feel sad and frightened all at once — and more than a little impressed by Collette’s performance. You’ll never hear tongue clicking the same way again.

Stream Hereditary on Showtime.