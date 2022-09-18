‘Psycho’

Released in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho is the oldest movie of the bunch. Paving the way for slasher films, the black and white movie follows a young woman (original Scream Queen — and Curtis’ late mother — Janet Leigh) who runs away after impulsively stealing from the bank where she works. When she holes up at a rundown motel, she meets Norman Bates … and showers quickly became terrifying.

Psycho typically has special showings on the big screen around Halloween and is also available for streaming on Peacock.