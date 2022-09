‘Scream’

Craven delivered another classic when he brought Scream to the big screen. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is the Scream Queen of this franchise, and her shrill will make you shudder.

Scream revitalized the slasher film as fans know it. Made by one of the godfathers of slasher filmmaking, the self-aware film gently pokes fun at the genre while expertly manipulating its conventions to make for some truly shocking twists and turns.

Stream Scream on Showtime and FuboTV.