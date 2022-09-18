‘The Exorcist’
Directed by William Friedkin, the reason this movie gets so much genre clout is that it’s about the demonic possession of a 12-year-old girl, Reagan (Linda Blair). Possession is a common belief throughout world religions, so the layer of spiritual and religious undertones throughout the movie make it especially eerie.
While the effects won’t elicit the same shock and awe they did back in the ‘70s — though the head-spinning scene will forever be iconic — the rumor that’s its based on a real exorcism from the 1940s will definitely spark some chills.
Stream The Exorcist on HBO Max and AMC.