‘The Shining’

Stanley Kubrick delivers an eerie Stephen King novel-turned-Hollywood classic with this movie. In this adaptation, Jack Torrance (Nicholson) moves his family into a creepy, isolated hotel in the dead of winter. Soon, his son, Danny, begins seeing scary glimpses into the future, and evil forces start to harass the family.

Like in The Exorcist, a haunted child can really up the ante for a horror movie. The slow ebb into insanity on Jack’s part leaves viewers trembling, delivering some iconic lines and imagery that have earned a place in cinematic history.

Stream The Shining on HBO Max.