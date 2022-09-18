‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

This essential horror film is a must-see for anyone new to the genre. The real catcher of this gory movie — which birthed horror icon Leatherface — is that it is a little bit too much like real life. It’s allegedly based on not one but several true stories, and it’s the grossest film on the list by far. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is reason enough to never go on a long road trip — if you want to keep your limbs.

Stream The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Showtime, Syfy and more.