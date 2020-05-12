Her Mom’s Take

Scheana’s mother, Erika van Olphen, stepped in via Instagram in April 2020 when the show didn’t follow her daughter’s egg retrieval surgery.

“It’s so annoying to me as a mom that some of the biggest things that my daughter Scheana’s done (professionally & personally) aren’t shown on VPR,” she wrote. “She’s gone thru months of prep and 2 rounds of freezing her eggs! VPR didn’t show,” the protective mom continued. “So for y’all who keep talking crap about her ‘life’ try and remember that you only see the tiniest EDITED fraction of her ‘life.’”