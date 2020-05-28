On Being an ‘Easy Target’

During her chat with Menounos, the reality TV personality vowed not to hold back during season 9.

“I think people mistake my kindness for weakness and just think it’s OK to always walk all over me and make jokes and make fun of me because I’m such a forgiving person,” Scheana said, noting she’s done playing nice. “The bitches are winning! They’re the ones with most followers, they’re the ones with the most job opportunities! I’m not a mean girl. Next season, you’ll see more of that Scheana: more outspoken, confident and secure, and not afraid to tell people how I feel. No one is ever afraid of hurting my feelings, why should I be afraid of hurting theirs?”