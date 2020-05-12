On Being Called ‘Boy Crazy’

Scheana opened up to costar Ariana Madix in March 2020 about being portrayed as “boy crazy” on the show.

“Literally, all you see about me is boy crazy Scheana who is desperate for a man and doesn’t do anything else but work at SUR,” she said on her “Scheananigans” podcast.

Ariana agreed. “I have been frustrated in the past at times when I feel like my existence is reduced to my relationship,” she said. “I’ll see people say, ‘Well, what does Ariana do besides date Tom Sandoval?’ People would know if they show what you’re working on.”