On Bri’s Firing

After the editor was fired, Scheana opened up to Maria Menounos about the scandal.

“I was so upset, but at the end of the day I put on this Dashboard Confessional song ‘Vindicated’ and I was like just like, ‘It feels good. I may be boy-crazy, but I’m not just crazy,’” she said on the “Better Together” podcast in May 2020. “She broke her agreement that she signed up to do with the show. … When you don’t follow the rules, you get in trouble for it.”

Scheana added that it wasn’t all Dellinger’s fault, however. “She’s not the final call. Someone still has approved this. Someone still said, ‘Oh, my God, yeah Bri, we think this is a great idea. Let’s make Scheana look like she’s hitting on a 14-year-old. This is hilarious,’” she explained, referencing Nikolai. “Someone thought this was also a good idea. And it probably wasn’t just someone, it was probably several people.”