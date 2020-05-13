On How the Editing Affects Her

Scheana admitted in May 2020 that how she comes off on the show has “f-cked [her] up a little.”

“It’s just like I’ve become this one dimensional, desperate, cringey person who has like nothing else going on,” she said on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “I take the hand I’ve been given and I try and make the best out of it you know, and I know that I’ve always been a very respectful, professional, compliant person and I will continue to be that. I do love my job. I hate the way it makes me feel but I do love my job.”