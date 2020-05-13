On Stassi’s Preferential Treatment

After Danny Pellegrino pointed out that Stassi seemingly gets the best edit, Scehana agreed. “I mean good for her. Anyone who’s a favorite on the show, good for them, you know? I’m used to being the favorite,” she said in May 2020. “She’s used to being the favorite. One of us is, you know, it’s been that way from day one with Stassi and I. It’s like team Scheana and team Stassi. We could love each other and be best friends and have our own show and there’s still gonna be that divide. But it’s like you know what? Good on her because if it was me I wouldn’t be mad. It’s nothing against her but it’s just, it’s frustrating when it’s such obvious preferential treatment and when there are other career things that are being affected by the way I’m portrayed and I’m losing brand deals and podcast advertisers because I look like a desperate, child predator. It’s disgusting.”