On the Cringe-Worthiness

Scheana admitted to Us Weekly in November 2018 that her scenes can be cringey, but she hoped for the best going into season 7.

“Just seeing where I was last year and how obsessed I was with my relationship and all of that and coming into this year, I feel like I’m much more self-aware, self-deprecating, and I feel like I’m me again for the first time in a while,” she told Us at the time. “I kind of lost myself for a couple years and got caught up in the things that weren’t important.”