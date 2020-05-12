On the Scene With Stassi’s Brother

During an April 2020 episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans saw Scheana ask costar Stassi Schroeder’s teenage brother, Nikolai, about his dating life. After a viewer called her “creepy” for “hitting on” Nikolai, Scheana fired back.

“You ppl are disgusting for thinking this. He’s a kid I’ve watched grow up. How the hell else do you talk to a teenage boy at a dinner table? Should I have ignored him?” she tweeted.

Stassi also came to her defense, tweeting, “Girl, you were harmless. And watching that scene had me rolling. Whoever’s saying it’s inappropriate is a weirdo.”