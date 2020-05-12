Reality TV

Scheana Shay Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editing Gets Worse ‘Every Year,’ Slams ‘Boy Crazy’ Portrayal and More

Scene With Stassi Brother Scheana Shay Slams Vanderpump Rules Editing
On the Scene With Stassi’s Brother

During an April 2020 episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans saw Scheana ask costar Stassi Schroeder’s teenage brother, Nikolai, about his dating life. After a viewer called her “creepy” for “hitting on” Nikolai, Scheana fired back.

 

“You ppl are disgusting for thinking this. He’s a kid I’ve watched grow up. How the hell else do you talk to a teenage boy at a dinner table? Should I have ignored him?” she tweeted.

 

Stassi also came to her defense, tweeting, “Girl, you were harmless. And watching that scene had me rolling. Whoever’s saying it’s inappropriate is a weirdo.”

