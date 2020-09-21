Emmys Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy Reunite With Costars to Celebrate the Emmys 2020 in Toronto By Johnni Macke September 20, 2020 Invision/AP/Shutterstock 9 9 / 9 Nothing Schitty About It Eugene and Daniel shared in the celebration after winning Outstanding Comedy Series. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News