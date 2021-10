Adam Pascal (Theo)

The Rent star played one of Black’s bandmates in the 2003 film. His other notable credits include Temptation, Wild About Harry, Tales of Halloween, Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 and FOX’s Rent: Live. He’s also performed on Broadway in Cabaret, Aida, Hair, Memphis, Disaster!, Something Rotten! and Pretty Woman: The Musical. The stage veteran married Cybele Chivian in 1998 before they welcomed sons Lennon and Montgomery.