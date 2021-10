Joan Cusack (Rosalie Mullins)

The New York native had an impressive career starring in both movies and TV shows, including Sixteen Candles, Working Girl, Addams Family Values, In & Out, Runaway Bride, Toy Story 2, What About Joan, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, My Sister’s Keeper and A Series of Unfortunate Events. The comedic actress married Richard Burke in 1996 and they share two sons: Dylan and Miles.