Mike White (Ned Schneebly)

The movie’s screenwriter has also penned episodes of Dawson’s Creek, Freaks and Geeks, the School of Rock TV series and The White Lotus. He also wrote scripts for The One and Only Ivan, Pitch Perfect 3 and The Emoji Movie. As an actor, he’s starred in The Stepford Wives, Welcome to California, Enlightened and The One and Only Ivan. He went on to compete on season 37 of CBS’ Survivor, which aired in 2018.