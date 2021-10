Miranda Cosgrove (Summer Hathaway)

After the former child star belted out “Memory” in the 2003 flick, she went on to star in Yours, Mine & Ours, Drake and Josh, iCarly, Despicable Me, Crowded and a 2021 reboot of iCarly. As a recording artist, Cosgrove released several singles, including “Kissin U,” “Raining Sunshine” and “Leave it All to Me.” The Zoey 101 alum was previously linked to James Maslow, Max Ehrich, Nat Wolff and Noah Centineo.