Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze Jr. reunited with She’s All That costar Lillard for the Scooby-Doo films, playing the bossy but handsome Fred. The California native later starred on Freddie, 24, GEGG WARS: Galaxy of Crime and 2021’s revival of Punky Brewster. He also voiced Kanan Jarrus on the animated series Star Wars: Rebels and multiple characters on Robot Chicken. The Summer Catch star was an executive producer and writer on his series Freddie in the early 2000s and went on to write more than 20 episodes for WWE Smackdown! He launched his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast in November 2021.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor married Gellar in 2002. The pair share two children: daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.