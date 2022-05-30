Isla Fisher

Fisher played Mary Jane, a tourist on Spooky Island who falls for Shaggy. The Oman native went on to star in I Heart Huckabees, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Now You See Me, Nocturnal Animals, The Beach Bum, Greed and Godmothered. Her TV roles include portraying Rebel Ally on Arrested Development. She made her debut as a producer on 2022’s Wolf Like Me, in which she also plays woman-turned-werewolf Mary. Fisher penned her first children’s book, Marge in Charge, in 2016, and has since released five more installments in the franchise.

The Home and Away alum married Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010. The couple share three children: daughters Olive and Elula and son Montgomery.