Linda Cardellini

Cardellini played brainy Velma in both live-action movies. She then switched most of her focus to TV roles, starring on ER, The Goode Family, Mad Men, Bloodline, Muppets Now, Hawkeye and Dead to Me. Cardellini voiced multiple characters on Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Out There, Regular Show, Gravity Falls and Sanjay and Craig. The California native’s movie credits include Brokeback Mountain, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Daddy’s Home, A Simple Favor, Avengers: Endgame and Capone. The Legally Blonde actress made her producer debut in 2019 with Netflix’s Dead to Me, serving as a co-executive producer on both seasons.

The Freaks and Geeks alum dated costar Jason Segel for five years before splitting in 2007. Cardellini moved on with Steve Rodriguez in 2009. The duo share one child, daughter Lilah-Rose Rodriguez, whom they welcomed in 2012.