Matthew Lillard

Lillard played Scooby’s BFF, Shaggy, in both live-action Scooby-Doo films. The Michigan native continued the role by voicing the character for video games, animated movies and multiple TV shows, including Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Lillard has also had success on TV, portraying Daniel Frye on The Bridge, Luke on Bosch and Dean Boland on Good Girls. In 2021, the actor reunited with She’s All That costar Rachael Leigh Cook for He’s All That. The Scream star has voiced multiple characters on Robot Chicken since 2015.

The Summer Catch actor married Heather Helm in 2000. The couple share three children: Addison, Liam and Macey.