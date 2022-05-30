Neil Fanning

Fanning’s role as the voice of Scooby was his first big screen role. He continued to voice the lovable pooch in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, two Scooby-Doo video games, the Scooby-Doo’s Triple Threat Featurette video short and Dancing Dog: How They Made Scooby Doo Dance music video. The Australia native’s entertainment work also includes stunts in Ghost Ship, The Great Raid, Daybreakers and 2018’s Tidelands. In addition to Hollywood gigs, Fanning has training as a stunt driving instructor and has worked as a safety manager in numerous industries.

The former manager of the Police Academy Stunt Show is the father of three.