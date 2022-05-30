Rowan Atkinson

Atkinson portrayed Emile Mondavarious, who is used by Scrappy Doo to lure the Mystery Inc. gang to Spooky Island in hopes of taking them down once and for all. The British actor then appeared in Johnny English, Love Actually, Keeping Mum, Johnny English Reborn and Johnny English Strikes Again. The comedian has also starred on Blackadder and Maigret. Atkinson is best known for his role as Mr. Bean in films such as Mr. Bean’s Holiday and the TV shows Mr. Bean: The Animated Series and Handy Bean. The actor has 17 writing credits to his name, including Mr. Bean Takes an Exam and seven episodes of Blackadder, and served as an executive producer on Mr. Bean: The Animated Series.

Atkinson was married to Sunetra Sastry for 24 years before they split in 2014. The exes share two children, son Benjamin and daughter Lily. The England native has been dating Louise Ford since 2014. They share daughter Isla.