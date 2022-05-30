Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar portrayed the fashionable Daphne, who often broke off with Fred to solve mysteries. The New York native filmed the Scooby-Doo films amid her run as Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired from 1997 to 2003. Gellar appeared in The Grudge, The Grudge 2, The Return and The Air I Breathe. She also starred on All My Children, Ringer (where she served as an executive producer), The Crazy Ones, Star Wars: Rebels, Robot Chicken and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. In 2015, Gellar cofounded the baking kits startup Foodstirs. Two years later, she released her cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food.

The Cruel Intentions star married Prinze Jr. in 2002 after meeting on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Gellar shares daughter Charlotte and son Rocky, with her husband.