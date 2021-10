A New Era

Cox teased where the fifth film falls in the franchise’s continuity. “This is the fifth one. It’s not Scream 5, though. This is Scream. … These directors are incredible. They’re making it absolutely, it’s a new franchise,” she hinted on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “It’s hip, it’s scary, it’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand-new launch. I think it’s going to be fantastic.”