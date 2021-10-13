Old Meets New

“We all want to do our characters justice,” Arquette told IGN in October 2021. “You know, it’s really fun to play this character and to step back into his shoes. Even though this is a new group, it feels very much like we’re in the same world.”

The actor revealed that he thinks the “whole world of storytelling has gotten smarter,” which will be evident in the new movie. The original film, however, will be honored by both the returning actors and the new faces.

“People have a real deep love of history like this film has. It will take you back to the feeling you had when you saw the first one. At least it’s doing that for me. Because you want to respect the world that Wes created with [writer] Kevin Williamson and be able to expand on it with this new generation,” Arquette continued. “Jenna and Melissa are tremendous actors. Jack Quaid — I knew him as a little kid, just running around, and now he’s this young man who’s super talented and witty. There are so many talented young people on this film. I love watching them watch horror films and doing their homework on the genres. I think the fans are really going to love this because it’s a fan’s movie.”