Sid’s Return

“Hello again, Sidney,” Campbell wrote via Instagram in September 2020, adding the hashtag, “#ImBack,” confirming that she will appear in the fifth film. The movie’s official Twitter also posted the news, writing, “We always had a thing for ya, Sid! It’s true… Neve Campbell is back to SCREAM.”

The actress also released a statement to BloodyDisgusting.com, which broke the news. “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise,” the House of Cards alum shared. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”