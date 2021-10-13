Top Secret

Even the cast members didn’t know who was behind the new movie’s murders until the last second. “We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie,” director Gillett told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021. “We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained.”