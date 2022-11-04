Could David Arquette Come Back as Dewey?

While the actor’s beloved character (spoiler!) ultimately met his demise against Ghostface in the fifth installment of the franchise, the actor teased a hypothetical return in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in November 2022.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know,” the Eight Legged Freaks star said about a potential comeback, whether in a flashback or a plot twist. “I love playing the character and I love being part of that world and so I wouldn’t take anything off the table. That’s for sure.”