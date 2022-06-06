Top 5

‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel

Neve’s Departure

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” the OG star said in a statement to Variety in June 2022. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

