(Spoiler) Probably Won’t Be

Arquette’s character, Dewey Riley, met an unfortunate end in the fifth Scream, so it seems unlikely he’ll be back for the sixth. Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) appeared in hallucinations in the last movie, though, so it’s possible Dewey could make a cameo in a similar way.

Other characters who died in 2022’s Scream include Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), Wes (Dylan Minnette), Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) and Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison).