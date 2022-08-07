What Can Fans Expect?

“They have us so tight-lipped around here. All I can say is how it feels. I don’t wanna say the wrong word, but it feels scarier,” Barrera exclusively told Us in July 2022. “This sixth movie feels scarier and we’re all on sets shooting some of the scenes and we’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane.’ I think people are gonna be surprised.”

The actress praised the creative team behind the sixth installment for their unique vision. “We have the same team reprising [their roles behind the scenes]. In the fifth movie, there was a lot of pressure [with it being] the first without [late director] Wes [Craven] and they were still trying to honor him,” she continued. “[They were trying to make] something that still felt familiar but had their own touch. … Now they’re putting a little more of their sauce into it and it just feels scarier.”