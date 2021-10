Courteney Cox

After Friends wrapped in 2004, the Seinfeld alum continued her TV success with the shows Dirt and Cougar Town. She’s also guest starred on shows including Scrubs, Shameless and Modern Family. While filming Scream, she met her future husband, David Arquette. The pair were married from 1999 to 2013 and share one daughter, Coco. She has been in a relationship with Johnny McDaid since 2013.