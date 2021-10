David Arquette

After playing Deputy Dewey Riley, Arquette reunited with his Scream costar Barrymore in 1999’s Never Been Kissed. His other film and TV credits include 3000 Miles to Graceland, Eight Legged Freaks, Pushing Daisies and Bill Nye Saves the World. In 2015, he married Christina McLarty. The pair share two sons, Charlie and Augustus.