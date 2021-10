Liev Schreiber

The Tony winner played Cotton Weary, the original suspect in the murder of Sidney’s mother. After Scream, he appeared in movies including The Painted Veil, Hamlet, The Manchurian Candidate, Defiance, Creed and The Butler. From 2013 to 2020, he played the title role on Showtime’s drama Ray Donovan. He shares two sons, Sasha and Kai, with ex Naomi Watts.