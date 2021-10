Matthew Lillard

The SLC! Punk star played Stu Macher, Billy’s accomplice in the murders. He went on to star in She’s All That, Summer Catch and Without a Paddle, and he played Shaggy in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie and its sequel. He also made a cameo in 2011’s Scream 4, and he starred as the principal in Netflix’s 2021 She’s All That remake, He’s All That. The Twin Peaks alum has been wed to Heather Helm since 2000. They share daughters Addison and Macey and son Liam.