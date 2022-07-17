Ariana Grande

Following her memorable cameo as Chanel #2, Grande continued to focus on her music career. The Nickelodeon alum released albums Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions since her time on Scream Queens.

The Florida native started dating Mac Miller in 2016 after they previously worked together on the song “The Way” four years prior. Following two years together, Grande and Miller called it quits in 2018. Later that year, the rapper died of an overdose.

After her split from Miller, the “Problem” performer moved on with Pete Davidson. The twosome announced their engagement in June 2018 — which they called off that same year. Grande sparked romance rumors with Dalton Gomez in 2020. After less than one year of dating, Grande and Gomez got engaged and tied the knot in May 2021.