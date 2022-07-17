Billie Lourd

After wrapping up her time on Scream Queens, Lourd has starred in various AHS installments and appeared in American Horror Stories. She followed in her late mother Carrie Fisher‘s footsteps with a role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Lieutenant Connix from 2015 to 2019.

Lourd started dating Austen Rydell in 2016. During a brief split, the California native was linked to her Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner. She later rekindled her romance with Rydell and they got engaged in June 2020. That same year, the pair welcomed their first child, son Kingston. Lourd and Rydell tied the knot in March 2022.