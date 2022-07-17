Emma Roberts

Since bringing Chanel Oberlin to life in the horror-comedy series, Roberts continued to collaborate with Murphy on multiple seasons of American Horror Story. On the big screen, the actress has appeared in Billionaire Boys Club, Little Italy, Paradise Hills, The Hunt and Holidate.

After dating Evan Peters on and off, the pair officially called off their engagement in March 2019. Roberts moved on with Garrett Hedlund and welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

One year after their baby’s arrival, Us Weekly confirmed Roberts and Hedlund’s split.