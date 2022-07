John Stamos

Since his time on Scream Queens, Stamos has continued to take on TV projects including Grandfathered, You and Big Shot. The musician reprised his iconic role as Jesse Katsopolis for the Netflix revival of Full House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

In 2017, Stamos announced his engagement to Caitlin McHugh. The couple welcomed their son, Billy, just two months after tying the knot in February 2018.