Keke Palmer

The Nickelodeon alum has appeared in projects including Big Mouth, Insecure, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Human Resources.

In 2020, the Illinois native became the first woman of color to host the MTV Video Music Awards. Palmer has also appeared in Alice, Lightyear and will star in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming horror movie Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.