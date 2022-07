Lea Michele

After playing Hester Ulrich, Michele was cast as the lead of the short-lived ABC series The Mayor and was involved in the Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known documentary. She will replace Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

The New Jersey native announced her engagement to Zandy Reich in 2018. The pair exchanged vows one year later and welcomed their first child, son Ever, in August 2020.